CSC Staff Picks, Week 3: A sign of good things to come for the Saints

The NFL regular season continues, and so too continues the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles making their predictions for each week’s slate of games.

In Week 1, the CSC staff unanimously believed the New Orleans Saints would beat the Atlanta Falcons. Fast forward to the end of the game, and the Saints - eventually - took care of business in a comeback win over the rival Falcons. Last week, the CSC staff was divided about whether the Saints could beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lo and behold, the Saints ultimately lost that game at home in the Dome.

Now in Week 3, the CSC staff is back to unanimously picking the Saints to win, and if recent history has told us anything, that means the Saints should indeed go on to win the game. Other unanimous picks include the Bills over the Dolphins, Bengals over the Jets, Chiefs over the Colts, and Eagles over the Commanders.

With the return of our staff picks comes the return of having a reader here from CSC join us. This week, it’s @7012e_Tee7 from Twitter who wants to see how she compares to our staff.

BHer picks this week are:

Here are her picks: Browns, Texans, Chiefs, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders, Eagles, Saints, Chargers, Rams, Falcons, Packers, Broncos, Giants.

We’ll keep up with the cumulative reader score each week and see how they compare to the Canal Street Chronicles staff.

Here’s how past readers have done:

Week 1 - @mason_nunezz: 8-7-1 (.533)

Week 2 - @connormay9: 8-8 (.500)

Let’s hope everyone, including Mason, is right this week about the Saints, though.

