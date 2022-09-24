Saints CB Marshon Lattimore fined by the NFL

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $13,367 by the NFL, for unnecessary roughness during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, LB Devin White was fined $11,139 for unnecessary roughness as well as RB Leonard Fournette, who received the same fine as Lattimore.

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness from Sunday’s skirmish, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 24, 2022

The fines are the result of a fight instigated by Bucs QB Tom Brady, who pointed and had words with Lattimore, Fournette got involved shoving Lattimore, then things turned really physical when WR Mike Evans ran from the sideline and tackled Lattimore, which resulted in them both getting ejected from the game. For his actions, Evans received a one-game suspension without pay earlier this week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod