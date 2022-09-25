New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 3 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) are about to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Bank of America Stadium. Jamies Winston and Paulson Adebo, who were both limited in practice this week are active as well as Alvin Kamara who missed last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury.
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.
Saints:
- S Marcus Maye
- RB Tony Jones Jr.
- TE Taysom Hill
- WR Deonte Harty
- OL Wyatt Davis
Panthers:
- DE Amaré Barno
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- DT Phil Hoskins
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
- OL Cade Mays
- LB Arron Mosby
