New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 3 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) are about to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Bank of America Stadium. Jamies Winston and Paulson Adebo, who were both limited in practice this week are active as well as Alvin Kamara who missed last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

Saints:

S Marcus Maye

RB Tony Jones Jr.

TE Taysom Hill

WR Deonte Harty

OL Wyatt Davis

Panthers:

DE Amaré Barno

RB Raheem Blackshear

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OL Cade Mays

LB Arron Mosby

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod