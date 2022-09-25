 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3 late games open thread

Now that the Saints game has concluded, we turn our attention to the late slate of matchups in Week 3. Let’s chime in on these games!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NFC Championship Game-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Week 3 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

Atlanta at Seattle

Green Bay at Tampa Bay

The most important games in the second half of the day are clearly the Atlanta Falcons facing the Seahawks and the Bucs facing the Packers. We will definitely be fans of the Seahawks and Packers in this matchups. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...