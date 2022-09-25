Saints vs. Panthers: Week 3 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 3

The Saints take on the Panthers in Charlotte for their third-consecutive NFC South matchup of the season. Last week the Saints looked rough against Tampa Bay, while Carolina continued their own struggles. While we would all like to see the Saints finally hit their stride on offense, a win by any measure, especially in divisional play, will be sweet all the same.

Kickoff:

Sunday, September 25th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Weather Forecast:

84º - Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Dan Hellie, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 709

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 383

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -2.5; Over/Under 41, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cat Scratch Reader

Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!