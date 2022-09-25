Saints vs. Panthers: Week 3 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 3
New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)
The Saints take on the Panthers in Charlotte for their third-consecutive NFC South matchup of the season. Last week the Saints looked rough against Tampa Bay, while Carolina continued their own struggles. While we would all like to see the Saints finally hit their stride on offense, a win by any measure, especially in divisional play, will be sweet all the same.
Kickoff:
Sunday, September 25th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
Weather Forecast:
84º - Partly Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Dan Hellie, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 709
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 383
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -2.5; Over/Under 41, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Loading comments...