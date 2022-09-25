If the Saints win/lose vs the Panthers

After a tough loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the New Orleans Saints will be looking to have a bounce back game against another division rival in the Carolina Panthers. It’s worth noting that the Panthers are on a losing streak that extends back to last season, the question here is whether or not the Saints can make it even longer for them.

If the Saints win

Winning here would begin to right the wrongs of last week while hopefully give the offense the spark it needs to continue on down to the road. To this point, outside of a few bright spots, the offense has looked a bit off. Getting back on track against an already struggling Carolina team will only serve to help this team get to where it needs to be.

Coming out of Sunday with a 2-1 record would be a positive prior to the Saints heading overseas to take on the Vikings in London next week. The next few weeks of games for the Saints are a few easier opponents which means they have a possibility to go on a quick win streak of wins, but that all starts with coming out on top against the Panthers.

If the Saints lose

Falling to 1-2 would be less than ideal. It’s easy to fall behind early in the season, it’s harder to climb out of those holes. To avoid such stress, the Saints have to take those easy wins against lesser teams. Carolina is on a losing streak, a losing streak that stretches back nine games. Losing here would not only be a wasted opportunity for New Orleans, but another embarrassing one at that as the Saints would be the cause for the Panthers to celebrate for the first time in a long time against a division rival.

The Saints have everything they need to come out with a win on Sunday. The defense will need to come up with a few sacks and create pressure against an already struggling Baker Mayfield.

My prediction is that the Saints will bounce back, capitalize on Carolina’s weaknesses, and come out with a win on the road.

Prediction: Saints win, 24-10

