49ers vs. Broncos: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers tonight at Mile High. These two teams rebounded nicely a week ago after tough starts to the season. Will Jimmy G be the answer for the Niners once again? Can Russell Wilson get the best of his former division rival? Let’s tune in and find out!

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, Colorado

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

