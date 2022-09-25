Saints early underdogs at “home” against Vikings

After a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints will be looking for a bounce-back game against the Minnesota Vikings in a “home” game across the pond in London. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as only 3-point underdogs against the Vikings after back-to-back losses the weeks before.

It is honestly a bit surprising that the Saints are only three-point underdogs this week after the Vikings had a come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. While the Vikings have had no problems scoring, averaging 20 points a game in 2022, while the Saints are only averaging 16 points a game, with most of those points coming in garbage time.

It will be interesting to see how this line moves throughout the week depending on additional news regarding a possible quarterback change this week after injuries appearing to be affecting the play of quarterback Jameis Winston. It is unclear if a change to Andy Dalton moves the betting line in either direction.

