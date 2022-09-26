Social media reactions to Saints loss vs Panthers

Another week, another loss for the New Orleans Saints. After failing to show any type of life on offense through 3 and half quarters of football, the Panthers would eventually overcome their division rival in the end thus breaking their 9-game losing streak.
Let's dive into the many opinions the Who Dat Nation had about this horrific turn of events for the Saints.
Saints offense through 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jqRr4ngACL— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 25, 2022
Saints are doing all the things bad teams do on offense.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 25, 2022
They need to stop doing those things.
This Saints team has too much talent to be this messy. If things don't change, it is going to be a long season.— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) September 25, 2022
The Saints are bad. Like BAAAAD BAAAD. Nothing else to say.— Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) September 25, 2022
Matt Rhule after saving his job by blitzing the Saints every play pic.twitter.com/7p51zOMOEP— ⚜️ (@SaintsEnjoyer) September 25, 2022
Marquez Callaway to the Saints: pic.twitter.com/BhxNZBQp8Q— G (@WhenTheGsWalkIn) September 25, 2022
Is Pete Carmichael the only person in the world who thinks Alvin Kamara’s at his best when running downhill?— Nola Flynt (@eflynt) September 25, 2022
Next up for the Saints is a trip overseas to London against the Minnesota Vikings. Catch us next week for more social media reactions!
