The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss at the Panthers

The Good: Chris Olave

The rookie receiver had his best game as a pro on Sunday. Olave caught 9 passes for 147 yards, including finally connecting on a long 49 yards pass late in the first half. The offense struggled to move the ball, but Olave’s performance should not go unnoticed, let’s hope the rookie can build on this and open up the passing game more for Jameis Winston.

Chris Olave was the only bright spot today. The kid is legit! pic.twitter.com/EWgU9cbPSp — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) September 25, 2022

The Bad: Turnovers

An early fumble returned for a touchdown doomed the New Orleans Saints from the start of this game. Jameis Winston also threw 2 interceptions in the 4th quarter which led to 3 points and the end of the game. The Saints defense also did not get a single takeaway, leaving the Saints at a -3 turnover differential in this game and a -6 differential on the year. This is not winning football by either side of the ball and allowing the Carolina Panthers to get 10 points off turnovers in a game lost by 8 has to sting for this team.

The Ugly: Coaching

The Saints offense looked vanilla, and the defense looked uninspired for most of the game. The team did not look as motivated as the Panthers, and it ultimately led to their demise Sunday. Pete Carmichael needs to figure out this offense soon otherwise they will be in real danger of losing 10+ games this year. The QB position should at least be reevaluated this week, as Jameis is still not healthy and unfortunately seems to be sliding back into his turnover prone ways we saw in Tampa. It’s on the coaching staff to put this team in the position to win, and so far they have not done so.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.