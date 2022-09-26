Fleur-de-Links, September 26: Saints fall to 1-2

The Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Dennis Allen has said that he is not considering changing quarterbacks following the Week 3 loss.

Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, and Chris Olve all speak on the Saints’ loss in Week 3.

Michael Thomas has reportedly suffered a toe injury in the Saints’ Week 3 game.

Marcus Maye, Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr., Deonte Harty, and Wyatt Davis were all inactive for the Saints in Week 3.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave posted his first game of 100 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

New reports indicate that Tom Brady broke multiple tables during the Tampa Bay Bucanners game against the Saints in Week 2.

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2022