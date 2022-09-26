Fleur-de-Links, September 26: Saints fall to 1-2

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fall to Panthers 22-14 as offensive woes continue - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
‘We all have to play better’: New Orleans Saints not considering change at QB despite 1-2 start - ESPN
Dennis Allen has said that he is not considering changing quarterbacks following the Week 3 loss.
Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan and Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, and Chris Olve all speak on the Saints’ loss in Week 3.
Michael Thomas heads to locker room with foot injury in Week 3 vs. Panthers - Draftkings
Michael Thomas has reportedly suffered a toe injury in the Saints’ Week 3 game.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Marcus Maye, Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr., Deonte Harty, and Wyatt Davis were all inactive for the Saints in Week 3.
Chris Olave posts first 100-yard receiving game as a New Orleans Saint - New Orleans Saints
Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave posted his first game of 100 yards against the Carolina Panthers.
Tom Brady broke two tablets during Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game, sources say - ESPN
New reports indicate that Tom Brady broke multiple tables during the Tampa Bay Bucanners game against the Saints in Week 2.
Unreal from @CallawayMarquez— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2022

9 catches, 147 yards (!!) for the Rook.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2022

#Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered a toe injury against the Panthers according to head coach Dennis Allen.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 25, 2022
