Cowboys vs. Giants: Monday Night Football open thread

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the Garden State. Both teams enter this rivalry game looking to keep pace with red-hot Philly. Can Dallas pull off another win without Dak? Will the Giants continue to stay undefeated? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

