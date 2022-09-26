CSC Week 3 Monday Night Football Pick

The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys tonight in New Jersey on Monday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff picked Dallas to get the win, while I was the only one to go with the Giants. Here’s how I see it:

Cowboys(1-1) at Giants(2-0)

The recipe for success in this one is simple, old school football, run the ball and stop the run. They will do just that in this NFC East rivalry game. It is hard to discount the fact that the Cowboys will be without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott, and fans of the New Orleans Saints have seen what happens to a team without elite quarterback play. Saquon Barkley will lead his Giants to victory, keeping the G-Men undefeated. New York wins 23-13.

Pick: Giants

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!