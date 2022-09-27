UFO spotted in New Orleans: Unrecognizable Failing Offense

It was expected for there to be a few bumps in the road with a revamped offense and a new head coach in New Orleans, but no one could’ve predicted that it would be this bad. After three weeks of football, the Saints have failed to find any sort of identity on the offensive side of the ball. From the questionable play calling of offensive coordinator Pete Carmicheal, the dangerous throws QB Jameis Winston attempts to complete, and the lack of chemistry this offense has displayed as a whole, the New Orleans Saints have turned into what I’m calling a UFO: Unrecognizable Failing Offense.

Playing it Safe

A large issue I’ve observed to be a reoccurring theme for this team that dates back to the last season of the Sean Payton era is that the play calling tends to play it safe until it’s almost too late. The Saints will play with almost no heart and no life until there is about 3-4 minutes left on the clock until they decide to kick it into high gear. Rather than utilize the arm strength of Jameis Winston, plays are called that focuses more on the ground game or quick check downs to the RB. You cannot and will not beat every team this way. Attack first teams like Green Bay, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay have high success because they utilize the weapons they have on offense. If the Saints want to find success, they must start taking those shots and lean on their playmakers.

Lack of Chemistry

If bad play calling wasn’t enough to hold this team back from achieving all that they could, they also have the task of attempting to build some sort of chemistry amongst the team. Right now, it seems that Jamies Winston and most of his receivers outside of Michael Thomas are not on the same page. Passes to WR Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have either been overthrown or the timing has been off.

For the offense to find any type of success, they must begin to build up that rapport with each other. This is something that can’t be forced and will only come with time and repetition. Coaches will need to focus on making sure that Winston and the entirety of the WR room are both connected and on the same page within the next upcoming weeks.

Questionable Coaching

So far this season especially during New Orleans’ latest outing with the Carolina Panthers, there were a few plays that left more to be desired which falls on the offensive coordinator’s hands. Balls have been forced deep downfield multiple times to the rookie WR Chris Olave with most of these passes falling incomplete outside of a few big plays. Also, aside from checkdowns on 3rd & 15’s and also not utilizing the monster of a player that is Michael Thomas, the team seems to be mentally checked out and uninspired.

This falls on the coaching staff. The coaches must find a way to light a fire under this team. If the team remains on this path, the season could go from a recoverable 1-2 to a devastating 6-9 in the blink of an eye.

