Another surprising and interesting week of NFL football has wrapped up. The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins look to be the class of their respective conferences so far, just as everyone predicted. The ever-shifting NFL has rippled throughout fantasy football as well. Emerging offenses and injuries make fantasy relevant nearly every day of the week. The grind continues. These are the fantasy football waiver wire targets for week 4 of the NFL regular season.

Khalil Herbert, Running Back, Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert was already starting to take some snaps away from David Montgomery before week 3. So, when Montgomery went down with injury, Herbert was immediately ready to step in and lead the team in touches. He went on to score nearly 30 fantasy points against an average Houston Texans defense. The Bears are a bad team, so Herbert might not replicate this stat line the rest of the year; however, he is worth the stash should Montgomery miss significant time.

Samaje Perine, Running Back, Cincinnati Bengals

Starting running back Joe Mixon does not look healthy. Mixon attempted to play in the Bengals must-win game in week 3, but Perine received 11 touches in the game. The Bengals are also up against the schedule, with their next game being at home on Thursday night. It is unlikely that Mixon will be fully healthy by that point. Perine might just be a one-week start, so spend accordingly. The Bengals also have to face a tough Miami Dolphins team on Thursday. Perine can be a fill-in but keep realistic expectations for a struggling Bengals offense.

Josh Palmer, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Please, stop making me put Josh Palmer on this list. This is the third time he has been listed as a waiver wire target. Keenan Allen is on the wrong side of 30 years of age and Palmer is emerging each week. This past week, he caught six of his nine targets for 99 yards. Despite this, he is owned in just 36% of ESPN leagues and 27% of Yahoo leagues. Each week his rapport with Justin Herbert grows. Palmer’s youth and sudden reliability makes him a WR2 starter now.

Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

Someone had to emerge as a pass-catcher in Green Bay. Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins were never going to be fantasy relevant. It does make sense that the rookie, Romeo Doubs, took a few weeks to get acclimated to the offense. In week 3, Doubs received eight targets in a hard-fought win against a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. He also scored his first touchdown of his young career. Doubs could easily emerge as the top receiver in Green Bay without there being a true number one guy already catching passes.

Greg Dortch, Wide Receiver, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be a bad football team. The only team they have beaten this season is a winless Las Vegas Raiders team and that win took a semi miracle to occur. They do have to score, and keep scoring, though. Kyler Murray is still without Deandre Hopkins, so the targets have to go somewhere. Over the past three games, Dortch has a combined 23 targets. The Cardinals will likely be behind all season, so Dortch could be fantasy relevant at least until Deandre Hopkins is back to game speed.

