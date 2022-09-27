Important quotes after the Saints loss to the Panthers center around possible quarterback change

Head Coach Dennis Allen

On the loss, generally:

“Disappointing outcome. We talked about the ball being the most important thing, Snd we did not play well in the first half. The turnover was a big play in the game. Obviously, the two missed field goals were big plays in the game. That is 13 points. We get back into the game and give up the explosive pass, missed tackle and the game was kind of out of hand at that point in time. Look, our guys fought. Our guys competed. We had some guys go down, some guys stepped up. But we’re going to have to regroup and we are going to have to play better.”

On what caused the offensive penalties:

“I don’t know for sure. Couple of them I am not sure I agreed with, but certainly that is something that we have got to clean up, because really we are beating ourselves. We’re beating ourselves with penalties. We’re beating ourselves turning the football over. And that has got to stop.”

On the injuries to the wide receivers:

“Michael Thomas injured a toe. Jarvis Landry injured his ankle. Looks like Tre’Quan Smith had a concussion. We were really down kind of at the end there. We were really down to two receivers. So, we will have to evaluate and see where everybody is at, and how significant the injuries are and see where we go from there.”

On confidence in Jameis Winston:

“I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is looking for a place to place blame. There is enough mistakes to go around that I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that is what we are going to do.”

On whether he’s considering a quarterback change:

“Well, I think all the elements around him have to play better. And so again, like everybody is looking for a place to go to look to place blame. I think we’ve got to play better as a football team in all areas, and not look to individuals really.”

“No. No. No, look we all have to play better, and so I am not looking to single anything out. Obviously, we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group.”

On concerns with Wil Lutz:

“Well, he’s got to kick it through the uprights, but I’ve got plenty of confidence in Wil Lutz.”

On the play of Chris Olave:

“Yeah, look I thought he did some nice things in the game. Obviously, we have been able to hit him on some explosive plays down the field. I think that is a good thing. Certainly, we are going to continue to utilize him in that regard. Yeah, I thought he did some good things in the game.”