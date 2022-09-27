 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 27: Saints’ receivers injuries not believed to be serious

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas Injuries Not Feared to Be Serious - Saints News Network

The injuries to Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas are repotedly not currently believed to be serious.

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News - The Spun

Saints fans are generally happy to hear about Michael Thomas’ injury not being serious.

Report: Brady’s tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo - NBC Sports

The NFL has reportedly issues a memo warning about damaging tablets following Tom Brady throwing tablets again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers most recent game against the Saints.

New Orleans Saints’ Mark Ingram reveals love of the Premier League! - Sky Sports

Mark Ingram has revealed that he enjoys English Premier League soccer in an interview in London.

New Orleans Saints prepared for business in London - New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk, Mark Ingram, Demario Davis, and Dennis Allen speak on the Saints’ trip to London.

Dales: Dennis Allen believes London trip can ‘galvanize’ Saints after 1-2 start - Yahoo! Sports

According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, Dennis Allen feels that the team’s trip to London has the potential to “galvanize” the team.

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News - The Spun

Terry Bradshaw warned that Jameis Winston could “lose [his] job” to Andy Dalton.

