Fleur-de-Links, September 27: Saints’ receivers injuries not believed to be serious

New Orleans Saints News:
Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas Injuries Not Feared to Be Serious - Saints News Network
The injuries to Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas are repotedly not currently believed to be serious.
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News - The Spun
Saints fans are generally happy to hear about Michael Thomas’ injury not being serious.
Report: Brady’s tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo - NBC Sports
The NFL has reportedly issues a memo warning about damaging tablets following Tom Brady throwing tablets again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers most recent game against the Saints.
New Orleans Saints’ Mark Ingram reveals love of the Premier League! - Sky Sports
Mark Ingram has revealed that he enjoys English Premier League soccer in an interview in London.
New Orleans Saints prepared for business in London - New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk, Mark Ingram, Demario Davis, and Dennis Allen speak on the Saints’ trip to London.
Dales: Dennis Allen believes London trip can ‘galvanize’ Saints after 1-2 start - Yahoo! Sports
According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, Dennis Allen feels that the team’s trip to London has the potential to “galvanize” the team.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News - The Spun
Terry Bradshaw warned that Jameis Winston could “lose [his] job” to Andy Dalton.
Chris OIave this season:— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 26, 2022
17 Rec.
⚫️ 268 Rec. yards
The @Saints rookie currently has more receiving yards than Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Davante Adams and Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/kHGCuzdBXu
Both will have tests today, but based on the initial diagnoses , it doesn't appear that injuries to #Saints WRs Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (foot) are serious. Landry is dealing with soreness, while for Thomas, it's not the same foot as his previous ankle injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022
PHOTOS: #Saints meet with the media on their first day in London— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2022
: https://t.co/UhtSpHiYWg#SaintsInLondon | @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/0P0Ny50mBZ
