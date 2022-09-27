Fleur-de-Links, September 27: Saints’ receivers injuries not believed to be serious

The injuries to Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas are repotedly not currently believed to be serious.

Saints fans are generally happy to hear about Michael Thomas’ injury not being serious.

The NFL has reportedly issues a memo warning about damaging tablets following Tom Brady throwing tablets again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers most recent game against the Saints.

Mark Ingram has revealed that he enjoys English Premier League soccer in an interview in London.

Ryan Ramczyk, Mark Ingram, Demario Davis, and Dennis Allen speak on the Saints’ trip to London.

According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, Dennis Allen feels that the team’s trip to London has the potential to “galvanize” the team.

Terry Bradshaw warned that Jameis Winston could “lose [his] job” to Andy Dalton.

Chris OIave this season:



17 Rec.

⚫️ 268 Rec. yards



The @Saints rookie currently has more receiving yards than Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Davante Adams and Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/kHGCuzdBXu — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 26, 2022