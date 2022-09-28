How does Andy Dalton perform against the Vikings?

Let’s face it, Dennis Allen has a quarterback decision to make this week in London.

After two straight games of very questionable play from Jameis Winston, the 34-year-old backup Andy Dalton may be getting the start sooner rather than later. This is especially possible given a back injury that Winston is currently managing.

Since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011, the “Red Rocket” has only played the Vikings four times. However, two of those games were in the last two NFL seasons.

In his first game against the Vikings in 2013, Dalton threw for an impressive 363 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He would not face the Vikings again until 2017, where he had a much more difficult time, throwing for only 113 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

After a Dak Prescott injury, Dalton, by then a Dallas Cowboy, got the start against the Vikings in 2020. He held his own against the Vikings for a tight 31-28 Cowboys’ victory. He threw for 203 yards on a 22-32 outing (104.0 QBR), with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the final game of the 2021 season, Dalton faced the Vikings again, this time as a Chicago Bear. He threw for 325 yards (33-48), which was the most yards and completions he threw for all season. He threw for one touchdown and two interceptions and finished with a 77.2 QBR.

In total, Dalton is 2-2 against the Vikings with an average QBR of 91.7. Though Jameis Winston has only played against the Vikings once (2017), he is 0-1 with an 80.0 QBR.

In summary, Andy Dalton has been decent against the Vikings. He threw for over 300 yards twice against them, which is no easy feat, but he’s also had two games where he finished below an 80 QBR. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns, but also five interceptions.

Playing Dalton this Sunday would not be the worst idea that Allen has had this year.

It’s easy to forget that Dalton played eight games last year—his most recent game was actually against the Vikings. He’s just as familiar with this Vikings defense as any quarterback in the league outside of Aaron Rodgers.

