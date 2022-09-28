Saints Reacts Survey: What is causing the Saints’ offensive struggles?

The New Orleans Saints offense has struggled in 2022. There’s no getting around that. Absent the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons (and really just absent one spectacular throw and catch with Jarvis Landry in that fourth quarter), the Saints offense has failed to consistently move the ball down the field.

A first down run into a stacked box goes nowhere. A second down pass falls incomplete. The offense is setup with first and long and somehow picks it up, but a penalty negates the play and moves the Saints behind the sticks. Somehow a drive is sustained, but then the ball is fumbled away, or Jameis Winston misses an open read, or he takes a sack, or a Wil Lutz kick is missed or block.

Whatever the culprit is in any given moment, there feels like there’s something that might be the biggest contributor to the Saints’ offensive struggles. What do you think it is? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

