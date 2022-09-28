Saints secondary prepares for their biggest test yet, will they continue their dominance across the pond?

This New Orleans secondary continues to be the brightest spot on a team on the verge of disarray. The unit as a whole completely silenced the Carolina Panthers passing attack, allowing under 200 yards through the air for the second week in a row and holding Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to under 50% passing on the day. No, they did not get help from the offense whatsoever, but this unit continues to be one of the more suffocating ones in the league.

This upcoming Sunday (morning), the New Orleans Saints secondary will be put to the ultimate test of their young season. They will meet former LSU standout and one of the best receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson and his fellow Minnesota Vikings on neutral ground in London. Jefferson alone is enough to keep a defensive coordinator up all night. Just put on the tape from week one... Aside from him though, the Vikings also have longtime Mr. Reliable in Adam Thielen who has always seemed to give the Saints some problems when these two teams matchup. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been solid so far this season, aside from his horrid performance against a tough Philadelphia team. More importantly though, is the chemistry between his receivers. We’ve seen Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and now Justin Jefferson tear up the league putting up career numbers with Kirk Cousins at the helm. Every game might not be perfect for him, but he sure does a heck of a job getting the ball to his playmakers.

On the Saints front (or should I say secondary?), it all starts with Marshon Lattimore who’s playing on an All-Pro level so far this season, allowing only one catch in each game for 23 yards combined. Going against Jefferson will be exactly what Lattimore wants as he always plays up to his competition, but it won’t be easy. The first time these two met Lattimore got the better of him holding him to only three catches on seven targets as the nearest defender. Jefferson has publicly stated that Lattimore has been his single toughest matchup since entering the league which should amplify the intensity their second time at it.

Paulson Adebo should be someone to watch in this game as well as he was on a limited snap count last week as he works his way back from injury. Saints fans will be very pleased to have him back on the field in full participation if he can go. Marcus Maye is also a player to watch on the injury report for his status Sunday as well.

This matchup should be a very competitive one and that might be an understatement. Jefferson will likely bring out his best trying to outperform himself in regard to his previous performance against Lattimore. Those two will likely each get their fair share of blows in this one. Although that might be the highlight of this one, Adam Thielen is my player to watch in this one if I’m the Saints secondary. A very crafty route runner, with great hands who won’t command number one receiver attention is someone who could give you problems on defense. Whether it’s Bradley Roby or Paulson Adebo being assigned that matchup, the team should not underestimate the ability of Thielen in any way.

Overall, this one should be a fun one to watch for sure. Both sides have star studded talent at all skill positions offensively and defensively so it will be exciting to see how these two groups dog it out overseas.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel