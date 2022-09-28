Fleur-de-Links, September 28: Saints ready to debut new black helmets in London

The Saints will debut their new black helmets in their Week 4 London game.

Minnesota Vikings runnning back Dalvin Cook has a partial dislocation of his shoulder ahead of the upcoming game between the Saints and the Vikings.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Leonart Fournette have both rushed for 100+ yards agianst the Saints.

WGNO Sports’ Lester Richard answers whether or not he thinks the Saints should switch out Jameis Winston.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in London to watch the Saints play the Vikings.

Stacey Dales points out how the Saints need to “clean up” turnovers and penalties.

A look at the Saints third-down attempts throughout the 2022 season.

No. 12 went up there and got it @chrisolave_'s 268 receiving yards leads all NFL Rookies #Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/B2NPOtDB2T — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2022

Last time the Saints played in London (2017), they beat the Miami Dolphins 20-0.



New Orleans will take on the Vikings in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/XkLaa13LEc — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) September 27, 2022