Fleur-de-Links, September 28: Saints ready to debut new black helmets in London

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Debut Their Awesome New Black Helmets on Sunday in London - ESPN Lafayette
The Saints will debut their new black helmets in their Week 4 London game.
Dales: Dalvin Cook has ‘partial dislocation’ of shoulder ahead of Vikings-Saints in London - NFL
Minnesota Vikings runnning back Dalvin Cook has a partial dislocation of his shoulder ahead of the upcoming game between the Saints and the Vikings.
In 5 years, only 5 players rushed for 100+ yards against Saints. There’s already 2 in 2022. - NOLA
Cordarrelle Patterson and Leonart Fournette have both rushed for 100+ yards agianst the Saints.
Morning Call: Should the Saints make a switch under center? Lester Ricard weighs in… - WGNO
WGNO Sports’ Lester Richard answers whether or not he thinks the Saints should switch out Jameis Winston.
Edwards to travel to London to watch Saints play, meet with business leaders - WBRZ
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in London to watch the Saints play the Vikings.
Dales: Two areas Saints ‘want to clean up’ ahead of London game vs. Vikings - NFL
Stacey Dales points out how the Saints need to “clean up” turnovers and penalties.
Numbers breakdown: Saints converting only a third of their third-down attempts in 2022 - NOLA
A look at the Saints third-down attempts throughout the 2022 season.
No. 12 went up there and got it @chrisolave_'s 268 receiving yards leads all NFL Rookies #Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/B2NPOtDB2T— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2022
Last time the Saints played in London (2017), they beat the Miami Dolphins 20-0.— PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) September 27, 2022
New Orleans will take on the Vikings in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/XkLaa13LEc
NFL teams still winless against the spread this season:— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 27, 2022
New Orleans Saints 0-3 ATS
Las Vegas Raiders 0-3 ATS
New England Patriots 0-2-1 ATS
