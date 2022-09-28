 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 28: Saints ready to debut new black helmets in London

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Saints at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Debut Their Awesome New Black Helmets on Sunday in London - ESPN Lafayette

The Saints will debut their new black helmets in their Week 4 London game.

Dales: Dalvin Cook has ‘partial dislocation’ of shoulder ahead of Vikings-Saints in London - NFL

Minnesota Vikings runnning back Dalvin Cook has a partial dislocation of his shoulder ahead of the upcoming game between the Saints and the Vikings.

In 5 years, only 5 players rushed for 100+ yards against Saints. There’s already 2 in 2022. - NOLA

Cordarrelle Patterson and Leonart Fournette have both rushed for 100+ yards agianst the Saints.

Morning Call: Should the Saints make a switch under center? Lester Ricard weighs in… - WGNO

WGNO Sports’ Lester Richard answers whether or not he thinks the Saints should switch out Jameis Winston.

Edwards to travel to London to watch Saints play, meet with business leaders - WBRZ

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in London to watch the Saints play the Vikings.

Dales: Two areas Saints ‘want to clean up’ ahead of London game vs. Vikings - NFL

Stacey Dales points out how the Saints need to “clean up” turnovers and penalties.

Numbers breakdown: Saints converting only a third of their third-down attempts in 2022 - NOLA

A look at the Saints third-down attempts throughout the 2022 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...