NFL Picks Week 4: Shabby Road

The New Orleans Saints enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record as they head across the Atlantic to London, England. The Saints have never lost in London, but those games saw the Saints being led by Drew Brees and Sean Payton, and unfortunately neither one of those guys are walking through that door this time around.

Their opponent in this international matchup are the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming into this one with two divisional wins and one loss, to arguably the best team in the league in Philly. The Saints can win this game, they have the talent and pedigree to do it, but they have to look better, much better than they have shown so far. They don't look hopeless, the just look... shabby, and this road leads to more losses if they continue to follow it. The Saints need to come together as quickly as possible or they could be facing the end of their season before it really had a chance to start.

Now let’s take a look at this and all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

Last week I went 6-10 (Yikes!)

I told you so: Vikings over Lions!

What do I know: Saints over Panthers?

***

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 29th - Thursday Night Football

Dolphins(3-0) at Bengals(1-2)

Miami has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL at this early point in the season, while the reigning AFC Champions, in Cincinnati, have struggled so far. These teams have two of the NFL’s most dangerous passing attacks and this will make for a very exciting game. Ultimately, Cincy’s offensive line won't be able to give Joe Burrow the time he needs to go “hero mode” in the end. Miami wins 28-21.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Sunday, October 2nd - Very Early Game

Vikings(2-1) at* Saints(1-2) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Inexplicably, the Saints offense appears as inept this season as it did last season, despite making drastic improvements at receiver. It is likely that trotting out a quarterback suffering through a broken back isn't helping matters for the Saints, yet as of the time this pick is published, Jameis Winston is expected to once again start at quarterback, despite a laundry list of injuries.

Now a cross-Atlantic trip takes the Saints to London to hopefully turn their fortunes around. The Saints have never lost a game in London, going 2-0, beating the Chargers in 2008 and the Dolphins in 2017. Unfortunately, past success in the UK offers no guarantee to future success for this Sunday. It will take a tremendous effort by the Saints, and whichever quarterback that take snaps for them, to pull out this victory.

It is by no means impossible for the Saints to win this game, despite the losses, their defense has played very well, and the talent at the skill positions on offense are still primed to break out. The problem is that the Vikings also have premier talent at skill positions in Dalvin Cook, Adam Thelein, and, of course, Justin Jefferson. Those weapons will overtax a Saints defense that is already carrying the burden of the early season so far. Even with Kirk Cousins under center, this is the most talented offense the Saints have faced yet this season, and barring an overseas turnaround from their own offense, they will fall short again. Minnesota wins 21-17.

Pick: Vikings

***

Sunday, October 2nd - Early Games

Browns(2-1) at Falcons(1-2)

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland rushing attack will be the difference in a close win in Atlanta. Cleveland wins 27-20.

Pick: Browns

***

Bills(2-1) at Ravens(2-1) - Game of the Week

This matchup of two of the AFC’s top contenders (behind Miami) should make for a great game. This one will come down to the final moments, but Buffalo finds a way in the end. Buffalo wins 27-24

Pick: Bills

***

Commanders(1-2) at Cowboys(2-1)

Dallas’ offense will face little to no resistance from the terrible Washington defense. Dallas continues to keep pace with Philly after this one. Dallas wins 42-17.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Seahawks(1-2) at Lions(1-2)

The Detroit passing attack will be too much for Seattle to handle. Detroit wins 35-17.

Pick: Lions

***

Chargers(1-2) at Texans(0-2-1)

Los Angeles will finally get some help from their ground game in this one, taking some pressure off the arm of Justin Herbert. Los Angeles wins 34-24.

Pick: Chargers

***

Titans(1-2) at Colts(1-1-1)

Tennessee’s defense has left much to be desired so far this season, but they will force a critical error by Matt Ryan to seal the win. Tennessee wins 30-24.

Pick: Titans

***

Bears(2-1) at Giants(2-1)

This will be an ugly, grind it out, kind of game. It will be all about tough defense and possessing the ball through the ground game. In the end, Chicago grinds out the win. Chicago wins 14-10.

Pick: Bears

***

Jaguars(2-1) at Eagles(3-0)

Philadelphia has established themselves as the class of the NFC, if not the entire NFL, at this early part of the season, and they will continue to look every bit the part this week as well. Jacksonville, led by former Philly head coach Doug Pederson, is not only far from the dumpster fire they were a season ago, they are downright respectable. They will hang with the Eagles for a while, but Philly will pull away in the second half. Philadelphia wins 29-19.

Pick: Eagles

***

Jets(1-2) at Steelers(1-2)

Surprisingly, it will be Pittsburgh’s passing game that makes the difference in this one. Pittsburgh wins 21-19.

Pick: Steelers

***

Sunday, October 2nd- Late Games

Cardinals(1-2) at Panthers(1-2)

For whatever reason, Carolina has simply owned Arizona over the past seven years and that will continue here. Baker Mayfield will have a surprisingly big day against the Cards defense in this one. Carolina wins 35-17.

Pick: Panthers

***

Patriots(1-2) at Packers(2-1)

Since dropping their season opener, Green Bay has looked as good as they always do, and they’ll continue to do so against New England. Green Bay wins 24-21.

Pick: Packers

***

Broncos(2-1) at Raiders(0-3)

Las Vegas has arguably been the most disappointing team in the AFC so far this season, and while Denver has a winning record, they haven't looked so great to start the year themselves. Las Vegas finally gets themselves in the win column, against their bitter rivals. Las Vegas wins 26-19.

Pick: Raiders

***

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City stumbled badly against Indy a week ago, and it will take them another week to get back on track against Tampa, wherever this game is played. Tampa Bay wins 28-19.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Monday, October 4th - Monday Night Football

Rams(2-1) at 49ers(1-2)

Back in January, San Francisco got themselves into the playoffs by beating the Rams, which has frankly become a bi-annual tradition in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay era. Later that same January, San Francisco was one quarter away from another trip to the Super Bowl, but the Rams somehow found a way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Now, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have the chance to re-establish their dominance over Sean McVay’s Rams, and they will do just that with a win here, thanks to what has always worked for them, stout defense and a dynamic rushing attack. San Francisco wins 24-17.

Pick: 49ers

***

That’s how I see Week 4 playing out. Leave us your picks, insight, and comments below!