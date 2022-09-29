Dolphins vs. Bengals: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of hopeful AFC contenders. The Bengals have had some surprising struggles, while the Dolphins are arguably the best team in the conference so far. Can Tua continue his hot streak tonight? Will Burrow get the Bengals back on track? Let’s tune in to find out!

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

