CSC Podcast: Saints vs Vikings in London preview

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle previews the Saints matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in London. Discussing the Saints’ urgency to find a win in London, the QB controversy this week, and how the Saints’ offense can jump-start their season.

