Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football game could look a lot like Sunday’s Saints game

The New Orleans are still preparing for their Sunday morning matchup in London against the Minnesota Vikings, but tonight we have football.

Tonight, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football while Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to continue their rebound after losing their first two games of the season. Now, fresh off a 27-12 win over the New York Jets, the Bengals are welcoming the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Despite the undefeated record, the Bengals are currently 4-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The Dolphins’ wins shouldn’t be discounted. They’ve beaten future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Super Bowl favorites Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins offense is no joke, and the defense can get after the quarter. With Joe Burrow facing constant pressure behind a struggling offensive line in 2022, this could be another long night for Burrow and Company. That’s something fans of Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints could probably relate to right now.

The pick: Bengals by 3.

