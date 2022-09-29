Fleur-de-Links, September 29: Jameis Winston, other starts did not practice on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints News:
Report Has Troubling Update On Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston - The Spun
Reports indicate that Jameis Winston did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston says he plans to play Sunday after getting day off in London to rest injuries - ESPN
Jameis Winston still plans on playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
How does Andy Dalton perform against the Vikings? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Andy Dalton’s history against the Minnesota Vikings.
Agent’s Take: Three veteran quarterbacks who could soon lose their starting job - CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Joel Corry thinks that Jameis Winston could loose his starting job if Winston does not “step up.”
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints: Initial injury reports for both teams - Daily Norseman
Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Jarvis Landry, and Jameis Winston all did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, while Paulson Adebo, Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, and others were limited.
Saints bring a new (yet familiar) face with them to London to boost short-handed WR room - NOLA
The Saints signed Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad and Kirkwood practiced with the team on Wednesday.
NFL Week 3 power rankings - Canal Street Chronicles
After falling to 1-2, the Saints fell to #23 in Week 3’s power rankings.
Looks like the Saints are preparing in case they have to make a change at quarterback. Jameis Winston was not at practice today. Andy Dalton took first team reps at QB, with Taysom Hill receiving reps as a reserve QB. This is different than past weeks.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 28, 2022
Taysom taking snaps at QB today pic.twitter.com/3ndvDP6gMo— NOF (@nofnetwork) September 28, 2022
Views from @Saints practice in London. @NFLUK— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2022
: #MINvsNO Sunday 9:30am ET on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DmeyIaHfWW
