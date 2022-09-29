Fleur-de-Links, September 29: Jameis Winston, other starts did not practice on Wednesday

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Jameis Winston still plans on playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

A look at Andy Dalton’s history against the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS Sports’ Joel Corry thinks that Jameis Winston could loose his starting job if Winston does not “step up.”

Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Jarvis Landry, and Jameis Winston all did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, while Paulson Adebo, Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, and others were limited.

The Saints signed Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad and Kirkwood practiced with the team on Wednesday.

After falling to 1-2, the Saints fell to #23 in Week 3’s power rankings.

Looks like the Saints are preparing in case they have to make a change at quarterback. Jameis Winston was not at practice today. Andy Dalton took first team reps at QB, with Taysom Hill receiving reps as a reserve QB. This is different than past weeks. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 28, 2022