CSC Week 4 Thursday Night Football Pick

The Miami Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in Cincy on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff is split on this showdown. Here’s how I see it:

Dolphins(3-0) at Bengals(1-2)

Miami has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL at this early point in the season, while the reigning AFC Champions, in Cincinnati, have struggled so far. These teams have two of the NFL’s most dangerous passing attacks and this will make for a very exciting game. Ultimately, Cincy’s offensive line won’t be able to give Joe Burrow the time he needs to go “hero mode” in the end. Miami wins 28-21.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!