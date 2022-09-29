Saints WR Chris Olave named Offensive Rookie of the Month

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month. Olave led all rookies with a total of 268 receiving yards and ranked second with 17 catches in three games.

Olave joins WR Marques Colston, RB Reggie Bush and RB Alvin Kamara as the only other Saints to win Offensive Rookie of the Month.

