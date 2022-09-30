Canal Street Chronicles: Week 4 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 4, we are headed across the pond to London and the Saints are 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Tina:

Defense get 2 turnovers

Defense sacks Kirk Cousins 3 times

Alvin Kamara has over 100 yards rushing and 2 TD’s

Carson:

Mike Thomas will record two touchdowns

Kirk Cousins will throw two or more interceptions

If Jameis Winston is named starter, and if the Saints are losing in at halftimes, Andy Dalton will assume the starting role

Alec:

Alvin Kamara goes over 150 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns

Justin Jefferson will be shut down for the second consecutive week

The Saints win by 20

Chris:

Jameis Winston does not finish the game at quarterback for the Saints

Kirk Cousins throws for 300+ yards

Michael Thomas doesn’t play

Matt

Saints D forces 3 turnovers

Winston doesn’t start

Saints win in overtime

