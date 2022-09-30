 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canal Street Chronicles: Week 4 - Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the CSC staff for the Saints vs. Vikings game.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 4, we are headed across the pond to London and the Saints are 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Tina:

  • Defense get 2 turnovers
  • Defense sacks Kirk Cousins 3 times
  • Alvin Kamara has over 100 yards rushing and 2 TD’s

Carson:

  • Mike Thomas will record two touchdowns
  • Kirk Cousins will throw two or more interceptions
  • If Jameis Winston is named starter, and if the Saints are losing in at halftimes, Andy Dalton will assume the starting role

Alec:

  • Alvin Kamara goes over 150 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns
  • Justin Jefferson will be shut down for the second consecutive week
  • The Saints win by 20

Chris:

  • Jameis Winston does not finish the game at quarterback for the Saints
  • Kirk Cousins throws for 300+ yards
  • Michael Thomas doesn’t play

Matt

  • Saints D forces 3 turnovers
  • Winston doesn’t start
  • Saints win in overtime

