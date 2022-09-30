Canal Street Chronicles: Week 4 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 4, we are headed across the pond to London and the Saints are 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.
Tina:
- Defense get 2 turnovers
- Defense sacks Kirk Cousins 3 times
- Alvin Kamara has over 100 yards rushing and 2 TD’s
Carson:
- Mike Thomas will record two touchdowns
- Kirk Cousins will throw two or more interceptions
- If Jameis Winston is named starter, and if the Saints are losing in at halftimes, Andy Dalton will assume the starting role
Alec:
- Alvin Kamara goes over 150 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns
- Justin Jefferson will be shut down for the second consecutive week
- The Saints win by 20
Chris:
- Jameis Winston does not finish the game at quarterback for the Saints
- Kirk Cousins throws for 300+ yards
- Michael Thomas doesn’t play
Matt
- Saints D forces 3 turnovers
- Winston doesn’t start
- Saints win in overtime
