Saints updated Super Bowl odds heading Into Week 4

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After what really was a major letdown against the Panthers and falling 0-3 in the division. The Saints will now travel across the pond to take on the Vikings in the first international game of the season . The Saints currently sit 16th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +5000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns.

Camera guy can barely keep up with #Saints Chris Olave during his 49-yard reception, his top speed was 20.72 mph.#WhoDat #Panthers pic.twitter.com/mA62x52Ng8 — Eric Bryan Reinholtz (@ericjerseyvill) September 26, 2022