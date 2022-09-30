 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints updated Super Bowl odds heading Into Week 4

Where do the Saints sit after week 3?

By AlecSalas
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After what really was a major letdown against the Panthers and falling 0-3 in the division. The Saints will now travel across the pond to take on the Vikings in the first international game of the season . The Saints currently sit 16th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +5000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...