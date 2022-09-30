Fleur-de-Links, September 30: Jameis Winston misses second practice

Chris Olave has been named Offensive Rookie of the Month, with 268 receiving yards and 17 catches.

Both Michael Thomas and Jameis Winsont missed their second straight practice on Thursday.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said that Winston’s status is “day to day,” saying he will let Dennis Allen make the call on whether or not Winston will start on Sunday.

With Jameis Winston out during practice, Andy Dalton took first-team reps with the Saints during practice.

Walk-On’s locations across Louisiana are opening early for the upcoming Saints London game.

Demario Davis speaks on the time zone adjustment in traveling to London.

Dennis Allen will be coaching his second game in London, with his first game being as a head coach for the Raiders in 2014.

For #Saints fans in London: stop by the Saints team Pub "Horse & Guardsman" @saintskrewe will be there Saturday 7-9 pm! #SaintsInLondon pic.twitter.com/1nkcRk42il — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2022