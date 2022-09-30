Fleur-de-Links, September 30: Jameis Winston misses second practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints WR Chris Olave named Offensive Rookie of the Month - Canal Street Chronicles
Chris Olave has been named Offensive Rookie of the Month, with 268 receiving yards and 17 catches.
QB Jameis Winston, WR Michael Thomas miss second straight practice for New Orleans Saints - ESPN
Both Michael Thomas and Jameis Winsont missed their second straight practice on Thursday.
Saints OC Shares Jameis Winston Update For Thursday - The Cold Wire
Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said that Winston’s status is “day to day,” saying he will let Dennis Allen make the call on whether or not Winston will start on Sunday.
Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London - New Orleans Saints
With Jameis Winston out during practice, Andy Dalton took first-team reps with the Saints during practice.
Walk-On’s restaurants opening doors early for London New Orleans Saints game - BR Proud
Walk-On’s locations across Louisiana are opening early for the upcoming Saints London game.
Demario Davis on time adjustment ahead of Vikings-Saints in London - NFL.com
Demario Davis speaks on the time zone adjustment in traveling to London.
Saints coach Allen gets 2nd chance in London against Vikings - WTOP
Dennis Allen will be coaching his second game in London, with his first game being as a head coach for the Raiders in 2014.
For #Saints fans in London: stop by the Saints team Pub "Horse & Guardsman" @saintskrewe will be there Saturday 7-9 pm! #SaintsInLondon pic.twitter.com/1nkcRk42il— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2022
Surprisingly, no Jameis Winston at the open portion of #Saints practice. The expectation per both he & HC Dennis Allen was that he would be practicing today. Andy Dalton once again 1st team reps. Taysom Hill 2nd team reps. Jarvis Landry was practicing, Michael Thomas was not.— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 29, 2022
Respecting the London vibes #SaintsInLondon pic.twitter.com/VYciXZdHXZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2022
Loading comments...