 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 30: Jameis Winston misses second practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints WR Chris Olave named Offensive Rookie of the Month - Canal Street Chronicles

Chris Olave has been named Offensive Rookie of the Month, with 268 receiving yards and 17 catches.

QB Jameis Winston, WR Michael Thomas miss second straight practice for New Orleans Saints - ESPN

Both Michael Thomas and Jameis Winsont missed their second straight practice on Thursday.

Saints OC Shares Jameis Winston Update For Thursday - The Cold Wire

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said that Winston’s status is “day to day,” saying he will let Dennis Allen make the call on whether or not Winston will start on Sunday.

Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London - New Orleans Saints

With Jameis Winston out during practice, Andy Dalton took first-team reps with the Saints during practice.

Walk-On’s restaurants opening doors early for London New Orleans Saints game - BR Proud

Walk-On’s locations across Louisiana are opening early for the upcoming Saints London game.

Demario Davis on time adjustment ahead of Vikings-Saints in London - NFL.com

Demario Davis speaks on the time zone adjustment in traveling to London.

Saints coach Allen gets 2nd chance in London against Vikings - WTOP

Dennis Allen will be coaching his second game in London, with his first game being as a head coach for the Raiders in 2014.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...