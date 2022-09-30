Fantasy football start or bench for Week 4

The fantasy football season will be a quarter of the way done after this week. Canal Street Chronicles is here to assist with tough roster decisions you might have each and every week. Matchups are difficult this week while some teams are emerging, and others are dwindling. This is fantasy football start or bench advice for week 4 of the NFL regular season.

Starters for fantasy football week 4

Going back to Jared Goff this week. The Detroit Lions put up 24 more points this past week, even though Goff had mediocre numbers. This week, they welcome in a Seattle Seahawks defense that has struggled since week 1. Goff still threw the ball 41 times last week, so the volume is still high. In a week with tough quarterback matchups, Goff is another start this week, regardless of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status.

James Robinson is back to being fantasy relevant. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to take on the NFL’s hottest team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have yet to be tested on the ground, only having 61 attempts against all season. This is likely because the Eagles offense has been on fire. This week, the Jaguars have a chance against the Eagles, but they will need to stick with Robinson on the ground. Robinson has garnered 40 touches combined in the last two weeks. That will need to continue for the Jags to put up a fight this week. Start James Robinson.

It has been a tough year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. The matchups and injuries have not been easy to the Bucs but a lot of this should be rectified this week. Mike Evans is back from suspension and the team draws a weak defense in the Kansas City Chiefs. Evans is Tom Brady’s go-to receiver and one of the few people Brady trusts on this team. There is also no one on the Chiefs side that can cover the large and athletic Evans. Start Mike Evans with confidence this week.

One emerging skill player right now is David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns. Jacoby Brissett is relying on both Amari Cooper and Njoku, but Njoku has potentially resurrected his career this year. In their last game, Njoku had 10 targets in the game and nearly a 100-yard performance. The Browns are coming off of 10 days of rest and face a weak Atlanta Falcons team. This Falcons team has given up 220 yards to tight ends through three games this season. Start David Njoku this week.

Bench if you can for Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams offense has been very mediocre so far this season and that is not likely to improve this week against division rival San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have allowed a league-low 445 yards through the air for the entire season. Matthew Stafford has struggled this season, after an injury-plagued off-season. With the Niners only giving up two touchdowns through the air all season so far, it is likely Stafford has another down day for fantasy.

Poll How is your fantasy team doing? Undefeated baby!

Meh, okay

Insert trashcan emoji vote view results 33% Undefeated baby! (8 votes)

20% Meh, okay (5 votes)

45% Insert trashcan emoji (11 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

One of the weaker points for the Philadelphia Eagles this season has been their rushing attack. It will not get any easier this week with facing a Jaguars team giving up just over three yards per carry on the year. Miles Sanders is just not a focal point of this Eagles offense, and the matchup is difficult this week. Sanders has just one touchdown all year and has only rushed 45 times through three games. Bench Miles Sanders if possible.

DJ Moore has been one of the most disappointing wide receivers in fantasy football this season. That is not likely to improve this week either. The Carolina Panthers welcome in the Arizona Cardinals in week 4, and the Cardinals bring Byron Murphy with them. Murphy has given up a career low 7.6 yards per reception this season while allowing just 10 total completions thrown his direction. With Baker Mayfield and Moore already not gelling, this seems like another week to bench DJ Moore.

Zach Ertz is in for a tough matchup this week against the Panthers. The Cardinals have to travel to Carolina, which might have weather issues from the remnants of Hurricane Ian still. On top of that, the Panthers have only surrendered 79 yards to tight ends through three games. This is not a great matchup for Ertz in any way, bench him if you can.

