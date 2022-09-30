NFL Week 4 sportsbook betting lines

Insert explosion emoji here. Last week’s best bets were a perfect 4-0. This is the kind of week that is very rare but enjoyable when it happens. The Los Angeles Rams did all they could to try and wreck the perfect week but even they could not mess up enough to let the lowly Cardinals score. This week seems as if the sportsbooks are beginning to separate the good from the bad teams as game lines are getting tighter. All lines for the following games are taken from DraftKings sportsbook. Let’s continue this momentum in week 4 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 4 best bets

Season tally: 6-3-0

This seems like a trap, but someone has to spring it. The Browns are coming off of 10 days of rest after a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jacoby Brissett has looked comfortable in the Browns offense and has quickly gained rapport with Amari Cooper and David Njoku. The Browns also boast one of the league’s best backfields. The Falcons have looked decent at times, but they are still very young. Dealing with a strong Browns defense and a multi-faceted offense will be too much for the Falcons this week. Look for the Browns to hinder the Falcons enough to cross this point spread. Take the Browns at Atlanta.

The Seahawks surprised the NFL with their week 1 performance against the Denver Broncos. That is about all they have done this entire season though. The ‘Hawks have surrendered 54 total points the past two weeks to the 49ers and Falcons, while only scoring 30 combined. Geno Smith is not a good enough quarterback to take advantage of this matchup against a mediocre Lions defense. Meanwhile, Jared Goff is playing the best year of his career, leading the Lions to be the third highest scoring team in the league so far this season. The early start time on the road helps the Lions as well. The Lions win by four or more this week at home.

Denver Broncos(+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Divisional matchups are always incredibly close. That should be no exception this week between the Raiders and Broncos. Since that bad week 1 performance, the Broncos defense has given up just one touchdown the past two games. The offense has struggled, but this defense keeps the team in games. Meanwhile, the Raiders are winless and have given up at least 24 points every week this season. It is possible that the Raiders offense wakes up this week, but it just does not seem that the offensive line can hold up against a stout Broncos defense. The Broncos have a chance to get the offense right on the road this week and getting points is just a bonus. Take the Broncos and the points this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 2-1-0

A successful pick last week so let’s keep it going. This week, we are back to picking an anytime touchdown scorer. Every game on the slate has bets that can be made for that individual game. One of this week’s featured games should have some points scored. This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a Kansas City Chiefs team that has given up seven touchdowns through the air so far this season. Mike Evans is back from suspension and will be the focal point of a Buccaneers offense that has struggled at times this season. He is one of the few receivers left on this team that Brady trusts. This all adds up to a good wager to take. At +115, Mike Evans touchdown scoring line is a good bet, especially for a semi-longshot.

