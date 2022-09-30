Saints fans’ confidence in team dwindling, with a QB change offering a last hope of renewed energy

The New Orleans Saints are struggling on offense. That is not news.

“Why the Saints are struggling,” though, might be.

Jameis Winston has now added “hip flexor” to his injury list that already includes a tweaked ankle that has made it difficult for Jameis to put weight and push off his back foot and four individual spinal fractures in his back.

In addition to Jameis’s injuries, other Saints are playing hurt (or not playing because they’re hurt): Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Marcus Maye, Jarvis Landry, Taysom Hill, and Tre’Quan Smith, to name a few.

With injuries mounting up, it should come as no surprise that fans of the New Orleans Saints are continuing to lose confidence in the team’s direction.

But with injuries, questionable play-calling, back-breaking (no pun intended) penalties, and costly turnovers rampant, Saints fans believe it is the play Jameis Winston that is most contributing to the Saints’ offensive struggles.

Saints fans might be getting what they (think think) want this week, with Andy Dalton expected to start over an injured and resting Jameis Winston. If Dalton can come in and spark an improved sense of urgency and energy out of this team and lead them to a win in London over the Minnesota Vikings, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see fan confidence shoot up.

On the other hand, if Dalton also struggles but doesn’t have the “luxury” of injuries to blame, confidence and morale in the Saints might bottom out.

