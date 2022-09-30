Saints, Vikings release final injury report ahead of Week 4

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (1-2) will face the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in London, England after a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Both teams had multiple impact players with questionable statuses going into Friday’s practice. The report released this morning gives a much better insight as to who will most likely be out on Sunday.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Friday for both New Orleans and Minnesota. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injured Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints:

Limited Participation

CB Paulson Adebo (Ankle)

RB Alvin Kamara (Rib) ***Questionable

WR Deonte Harty (Foot)

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle) ***Questionable

G Andreas Peat (Concussion) ***Out

Did Not Participate

S Marcus Maye (Rib) ***Out

WR Michael Thomas (Foot) ***Out

QB Jameis Winston (Back/Ankle) ***Doubtful

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

Minnesota Vikings:

Limited Participation

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Quad) ***Doubtful

OLB Za’Darius Smith (Knee) ***Questionable

All signs are pointing to Andy Dalton getting the start against the Vikings, who was actually the last team he faced in 2022 while with the Cowboys. He will be without top target Michael Thomas and potentially Jarvis Landry, slimming down his options in his first start as a Saint.

Dalton points out he had the whole spring with the receivers while Winston was rehabbing his knee. Says he feels really comfortable with the receivers and chemistry level — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 30, 2022

