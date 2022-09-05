Fleur-de-Links, September 5: Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints updated Super Bowl LVII Odds - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently ranked 17th-most likely to win the Super Bowl in 2023.
Saints DE Cameron Jordan Weighs In on Falcons’ Offense, QB Marcus Mariota - Falcon Report
Cameron Jordan speaks with Falcon Report and shares his thoughts on the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under - AZ Central
Currently, the Saints are the 5.5 point favorites for their upcoming season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints legend Darren Howard going into Kansas State’s Ring of Honor - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints defensive end Darren Howard was inducted into the Kansas State Ring of Honor on Saturday.
Florida State Marching Band Plans to Pay Tribute to NOLA and Jameis Winston - Hot 107.9
The FSU marching band paid tribute to the Saints with their music during the game against LSU in the Superdome.
Saints Career Franchise Records About to Fall - Saints News Network
Multiple Saints records could be beaten in the upcoming 2022 season, including most career sacks, most rushing yards, and others.
Raj Smoove is the Saints’ go-to DJ - NOLA
A profile on Raj Smoove, who has been the DJ for the Saints for multiple seasons in the past.
FSU alums and current #Saints PJ Williams and Jameis Winston in the house tonight for LSU and the Seminoles pic.twitter.com/H9eT0V8OGF— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 4, 2022
Scouts for New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts in attendance for LSU-FSU.— dylan sanders (@DillySanders) September 4, 2022
#Saints Chris Olave Picks LSU: “I gotta go LSU, I’m from Louisiana now.”@BootKreweMedia pic.twitter.com/AGuNZsXUYV— Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) September 1, 2022
Loading comments...