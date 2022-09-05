Fleur-de-Links, September 5: Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Atlanta Falcons

The Saints are currently ranked 17th-most likely to win the Super Bowl in 2023.

Cameron Jordan speaks with Falcon Report and shares his thoughts on the Atlanta Falcons.

Currently, the Saints are the 5.5 point favorites for their upcoming season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Saints defensive end Darren Howard was inducted into the Kansas State Ring of Honor on Saturday.

The FSU marching band paid tribute to the Saints with their music during the game against LSU in the Superdome.

Multiple Saints records could be beaten in the upcoming 2022 season, including most career sacks, most rushing yards, and others.

A profile on Raj Smoove, who has been the DJ for the Saints for multiple seasons in the past.

FSU alums and current #Saints PJ Williams and Jameis Winston in the house tonight for LSU and the Seminoles pic.twitter.com/H9eT0V8OGF — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 4, 2022