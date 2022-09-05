Trevor Penning could return in early November

When Trevor Penning was placed on injured reserve last week after the initial 53-man roster was set, many of us were waiting for the team to give a timetable of a return for the first-round pick. Penning suffered a foot injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in the New Orleans Saints last preseason game. Well, this morning we got that update as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Penning could return to the lineup or at the very least practice with the team, in early November according to his sources.

The #Saints received unexpectedly good news following the foot surgery for first-round OT Trevor Penning: Rather than miss all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early Nov., sources say. At the least, he'll be able to practice, at the most could be key down the stretch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

At the earliest, you could be looking at the Saints’ Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens or the following week, when the team travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. We will have more on this story as updates come in.

