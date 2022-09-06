Fleur-de-Links, September 6: Mark Ingram changes jersey number

New Orleans Saints News:
Trevor Penning could return in early November - Canal Street Chronicles
According to Ian Rapoport, Trevor Penning could return in November following being placed on IR with a foot injury during the preseason.
Dennis Allen talks read option, Marcus Mariota - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen speaks with local media following Monday’s practice.
Saints Mark Ingram to Switch Jersey Numbers Again - Saints News Network
Mark Ingram will switch back to wearing jersey #22 following the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
The Saints lost Drew Brees and Sean Payton — and still opted not to rebuild. Will it work? - Yahoo! Sports
A look at the Saints decision to not rebuild following the departure of Sean Payton.
New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu - New Orleans Saints
The official statement from the Saints regarding the passing of former New Orleans Mayor Maurice Landrieu.
NFL World Shocked By Peter King’s No. 1 Seed Prediction - The Spun
Peter King predicts that the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints will have the #1 seeds in the AFC and NFC.
Tyrann Mathieu on Mariota, Week 1 vs. Falcons - New Orleans Saints
Tyrann Mathieu speaks on his first game as a Saint.
Tyrann Mathieu on the #Saints-Falcons rivalry:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 5, 2022
"I know everybody in New Orleans that I know is going to the game."#NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/WDCHpnqy9U
The @NFLonFOX broadcast team for Saints-Falcons:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 5, 2022
: @KennyAlbert, Jonathan Vilma and @ShannonSpake
Falcons Week ⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/NnHHFNBRAY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 5, 2022
