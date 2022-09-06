 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 6: Mark Ingram changes jersey number

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Trevor Penning could return in early November - Canal Street Chronicles

According to Ian Rapoport, Trevor Penning could return in November following being placed on IR with a foot injury during the preseason.

Dennis Allen talks read option, Marcus Mariota - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen speaks with local media following Monday’s practice.

Saints Mark Ingram to Switch Jersey Numbers Again - Saints News Network

Mark Ingram will switch back to wearing jersey #22 following the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Saints lost Drew Brees and Sean Payton — and still opted not to rebuild. Will it work? - Yahoo! Sports

A look at the Saints decision to not rebuild following the departure of Sean Payton.

New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu - New Orleans Saints

The official statement from the Saints regarding the passing of former New Orleans Mayor Maurice Landrieu.

NFL World Shocked By Peter King’s No. 1 Seed Prediction - The Spun

Peter King predicts that the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints will have the #1 seeds in the AFC and NFC.

Tyrann Mathieu on Mariota, Week 1 vs. Falcons - New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu speaks on his first game as a Saint.

