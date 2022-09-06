Fleur-de-Links, September 6: Mark Ingram changes jersey number

According to Ian Rapoport, Trevor Penning could return in November following being placed on IR with a foot injury during the preseason.

Dennis Allen speaks with local media following Monday’s practice.

Mark Ingram will switch back to wearing jersey #22 following the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

A look at the Saints decision to not rebuild following the departure of Sean Payton.

The official statement from the Saints regarding the passing of former New Orleans Mayor Maurice Landrieu.

Peter King predicts that the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints will have the #1 seeds in the AFC and NFC.

Tyrann Mathieu speaks on his first game as a Saint.

Tyrann Mathieu on the #Saints-Falcons rivalry:



"I know everybody in New Orleans that I know is going to the game."#NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/WDCHpnqy9U — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 5, 2022