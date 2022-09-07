There is belief Michael Thomas ‘will go’ Week 1, per reports

National Insider for NFL Network, Ian Rapoport reported on the Pat McAfee show that he believes star WR Michael Thomas “will go” Week 1. This comes after a minor hamstring injury that sideline him for a brief time. Rapoport said that “I believe Michael Thomas will go week one”.

This has been the belief inside the Saints building that MT would be ready for week one after a minor hamstring pull. He has gone through a lot of adversity over the past couple seasons and was taken off the PUP the first day of training camp. His ankle injury seems like all but an afterthought now.

Ian Rapoport also stated that New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen made it known that he thought MT would be ready for week one after the minor hamstring injury.

We will see how his injury status is listed on Wednesday injury report, but all signs point toward Can't Guard Mike being back on the field week one in Atlanta.

