Saints Reacts Survey: Week 1 - Who is the biggest Saints rival?

Let’s jump right into it: Who do you consider to be the current biggest division rival for the New Orleans Saints?

Before you Falcons-haters jump on me for how obvious this might seem, take a second to really think about the question. There was a time when the Saints’ biggest division rival was the San Francisco 49ers. But no one today would say the 49ers are the Saints’ biggest rival, whether in or outside of the division. Obviously this is in part because the 49ers are no longer in the same division as the Saints, but the point still remains: Times can change.

Gone are the days of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Gone are the days the Falcons could compete with the Saints for a divisional crown. Maybe those days return, but right now, the NFC South is a two-horse race between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

With the addition of Tom Brady to the Buccaneers, the Bucs have now won a Super Bowl more recently than any team in the division, beating the New Orlean Saints in the playoffs on their way to doing so. As much history as the Saints and Falcons have had, do the Saints and Buccaneers now have recent, more pressing history that makes that rivalry the biggest?

