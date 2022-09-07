 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 7: Saints announce team captains

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints make two roster moves heading into Week 1 game - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed Chase Hansen to their 53-man roster and quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.

New Orleans Saints name 2022 captains - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis, Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, J.T. Gray and Alvin Kamara have been named as the 2022 team captians.

Pelissero: ‘Good’ chance Drake London will play Week 1 vs. Saints - MSN

Tom Pelissero believes that there is a good chance Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will play against the Saints.

Michael Thomas’ Expected Week 1 Playing Status Revealed - The Spun

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes that Michael Thomas will start Week 1 for the Saints.

The Saints have released their depth chart for the season opener vs. the Falcons - NOLA

The Saints full depth chart has been released ahead of their season opener.

Jonathan Vilma assigned to Saints-Falcons broadcast on FOX in Week 1 - Yahoo! Sports

Former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma will be part of the commentary team for the broadcast of the Saints’ Week 1 game.

Sean Payton on Saints: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the South’ - MSN

Sean Payton shares his thoughts on the current Saints roster.

