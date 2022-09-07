Fleur-de-Links, September 7: Saints announce team captains

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints make two roster moves heading into Week 1 game - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed Chase Hansen to their 53-man roster and quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.
New Orleans Saints name 2022 captains - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis, Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, J.T. Gray and Alvin Kamara have been named as the 2022 team captians.
Pelissero: ‘Good’ chance Drake London will play Week 1 vs. Saints - MSN
Tom Pelissero believes that there is a good chance Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will play against the Saints.
Michael Thomas’ Expected Week 1 Playing Status Revealed - The Spun
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes that Michael Thomas will start Week 1 for the Saints.
The Saints have released their depth chart for the season opener vs. the Falcons - NOLA
The Saints full depth chart has been released ahead of their season opener.
Jonathan Vilma assigned to Saints-Falcons broadcast on FOX in Week 1 - Yahoo! Sports
Former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma will be part of the commentary team for the broadcast of the Saints’ Week 1 game.
Sean Payton on Saints: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the South’ - MSN
Sean Payton shares his thoughts on the current Saints roster.
The 2022 #Saints captains! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/TauYKJKyYQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2022
5 days until #Saints kickoff@Saints | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/NRfWCaaYUY— Saints Daily (@_SaintsDaily) September 6, 2022
Surround yourself with friends that hype you up like @camjordan94 and @markingramII hype up @Jaboowins https://t.co/1Ba5FduH88— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 7, 2022
