Saints release week one initial injury report

The regular season is finally here.

The New Orleans Saints are currently preparing for their week one matchup against division rivals Atlanta Falcons. The game will take place this Sunday, Sept. 11 in Atlanta, Georgia

The regular season’s first injury report was released on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This report documents the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited participants (LP) for Wednesday’s practice.

Did Not Practice:

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin) - WR

Dwayne Washington (Hamstring) - RB

Paulson Adebo (Ankle) - CB

Landon Young (Hip) - T

Tanner Owen (Non-Injury Personal Absence) - T

Limited Participant:

Michael Thomas (Hamstring) - WR

Eric McCoy (Calf) - C

Pete Warner (Groin) - LB

J.T. Gray (Hamstring) - S

This injury report did not include players that have been placed on injury reserve, including rookie tackle Trevor Penning. Another official injury report will be released closer to Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Michael Thomas and Pete Werner at Saints practice pic.twitter.com/20CCQDlSls — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 7, 2022

