Canal Street Chronicles: Week 1 - Bold Predictions

It’s that time of the year again. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.

Me:

Jameis Winston throws for over 300 yards.

Marcus Mariota is sacked at least 3 times.

Tyrann Mathieu gets a pick 6.

Andrew:

Alvin Kamara has over 150 total yards and 2 TDs.

Jameis throws for 300+ yards.

Kyle Pitts is held to under 50 receiving yards.

Carson:

Jarvis Landry leads the receiving squad and hauls in 100+ yards

Marcus Mariota is sacked 5+ times

Jameis Winston throws three interceptions

Matt:

Winston throws for 350 and 3 TDs

Olave has 85+ and a TD

Mathieu or Harty returns a kick for TD

Chris:

Saints win but Jameis Winston throws for under 200 yards

Saints finish +2 in turnovers

Marcus Mariota is the Falcons leading rusher

