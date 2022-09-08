Canal Street Chronicles: Week 1 - Bold Predictions

It’s that time of the year again. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
Me:
- Jameis Winston throws for over 300 yards.
- Marcus Mariota is sacked at least 3 times.
- Tyrann Mathieu gets a pick 6.
Andrew:
- Alvin Kamara has over 150 total yards and 2 TDs.
- Jameis throws for 300+ yards.
- Kyle Pitts is held to under 50 receiving yards.
Carson:
- Jarvis Landry leads the receiving squad and hauls in 100+ yards
- Marcus Mariota is sacked 5+ times
- Jameis Winston throws three interceptions
Matt:
- Winston throws for 350 and 3 TDs
- Olave has 85+ and a TD
- Mathieu or Harty returns a kick for TD
Chris:
- Saints win but Jameis Winston throws for under 200 yards
- Saints finish +2 in turnovers
- Marcus Mariota is the Falcons leading rusher
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod
Loading comments...