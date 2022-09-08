Bills vs. Rams: 2022 NFL Kickoff open thread

The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills tonight at SoFi Stadium to get the 2022 season underway. The reigning champion Rams will unveil their Super Bowl LVI championship banner in the same stadium they won it. The Rams may have won the title last season, but the Bills were so very close to making it that far themselves. After what felt like an extremely long wait, NFL Football is finally here. Let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy some football!

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

