Bills vs. Rams: 2022 NFL Kickoff open thread

The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills tonight at SoFi Stadium to get the 2022 season underway. The reigning champion Rams will unveil their Super Bowl LVI championship banner in the same stadium they won it. The Rams may have won the title last season, but the Bills were so very close to making it that far themselves. After what felt like an extremely long wait, NFL Football is finally here. Let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy some football!
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Network - NBC
Enjoy the festivities with the CSC family and join the thread below!
***
Here are a few features that might help with comments in the game day threads. Guess it will work with all articles as well. It’s still a work in progress but here are some tips to use for now.
- If you change the ‘Sort By’ option to “Oldest,” you can read all the comments in chronological order, and the comment box moves to the bottom. If you leave it as “Newest”, the latest comments will appear at the top. (Personally I recommend leaving it at newest. Easier to load new comments. Instructions below.
- If you’re using a computer, you can move down the comments using C, and move back up using shift-C by clicking once inside the comments area.
This can also be used to ‘load more’ comments.That doesn’t work. You have to go all the way back to the top bar and click on comments for new ones to load. Where it says Comments Discussions My Profile Configure That’s going to be a pain. But apparently comments won’t auto load for now.
- Under the ‘My Profile’ tab, you can keep track of replies to your comments, and also sign up for email notifications of replies
- If you want to auto-show all images/GIFs/Tweets, you can opt into this under My Profile - Preferences
Loading comments...