5 Questions before week one vs Atlanta

The NFL season is upon us and the Saints kickoff the season against division rival Atlanta Falcons. With Saints football upon us we have some large looming questions for game one, here is the top 5.

Can the Saints offense live up to the hype?

The New Orleans Saints retooled their offense this season brining back Jameis Winston and building around him with the likes of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. The first look of the Saints offense in preseason game three against the Chargers was impressive, the run game with Kamara and Ingram looked explosive and Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave looked great with Jaboo, all without Michael Thomas.

What will the new look Atlanta Falcons look like?

The Atlanta Falcons decided this offseason that it was time to move on from franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan. They now turn to Marcus Mariota to provide some play making ability to their offense. Their offense will also go through rookie Drake London, second year stand out Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, besides those names the offense will have to find other play makers. The last time Marcus Mariota was the starting QB of an offense it wasn't the most explosive of offenses. His best season came in 2016, where he had 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Will Michael Thomas play?

All signs point toward Michael Thomas playing this week. He participated in walk through on Monday and in the team's first injury report he was a limited participant. Coach Dennis Allen said he was progressing nicely and said “we’ll see” on playing week one. When asked if he will play, Thomas replied “That’s the goal... I feel great”.

Will Marcus Maye play?

The expectation is that Marcus Maye will be available to play until his illegal situation clears up. He recently got an exemption passed so that he could travel for work. Until there is a ruling in one of his two cases, expect him to play.

Who will win?

Saints. The Saints are 1-7 vs the Falcons in season openers. Thats the old Saints, the new Saints have an elite defense and star play makers on offense. The Saints defense will have their ways with Mariota and co. and the Saints start their season 1-0.

