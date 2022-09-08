Fleur-de-Links, September 8: Tyrann Mathieu pays up on bet with P.J. Williams

On the first injury report of the week, Michael Thomas was limited with his hamstring injury.

In addition to Michael Thomas, Erik McCoy, Pete Werner, J.T. Gray were also limited, while Landon Young, Paulson Adebo, Tre’Quan Smith, Tanner Owen, and Dwayne Washington did not participate.

When asked if he is still the same receiver he was in 2019, Michael Thomas said that is “trying to top that.”

A look at Dennis Allen’s journey to head coach of the Saints.

Rookie wide receiver Drake London was listed as limited for the Falcons in their first report ahead of their game against the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks on Cameron Jordan.

Tyrann Mathieu wore an FSU shirt following losing a bet with P.J. Williams. (Tweet below)