Fleur-de-Links, September 8: Tyrann Mathieu pays up on bet with P.J. Williams

New Orleans Saints News:
Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited on initial Saints injury report vs. Falcons - Yahoo! Sports
On the first injury report of the week, Michael Thomas was limited with his hamstring injury.
Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 1 - Saints News Network
In addition to Michael Thomas, Erik McCoy, Pete Werner, J.T. Gray were also limited, while Landon Young, Paulson Adebo, Tre’Quan Smith, Tanner Owen, and Dwayne Washington did not participate.
Michael Thomas puts NFL on notice with scary message ahead of long-awaited return - Clutch Points
When asked if he is still the same receiver he was in 2019, Michael Thomas said that is “trying to top that.”
Dennis Allen came to the Saints kicking and screaming. Then it clicked. ‘I was meant to be here’ - NOLA
A look at Dennis Allen’s journey to head coach of the Saints.
Drake London Injury Update: Will Falcons Rookie Make NFL Debut Sunday? - Falcon Report
Rookie wide receiver Drake London was listed as limited for the Falcons in their first report ahead of their game against the Saints.
Arthur Smith gets brutally honest on facing Saints’ Cameron Jordan in Week 1 - Clutch Points
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks on Cameron Jordan.
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt - NOLA
Tyrann Mathieu wore an FSU shirt following losing a bet with P.J. Williams. (Tweet below)
Tyrann Mathieu paid up on his bet with P.J. Williams pic.twitter.com/thTxllyFIf— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 7, 2022
"He is amongst the elite of the elite."— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 7, 2022
-@Jaboowins on @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/3NzPxDUUle
Congrats on a great career @ESanders_10! https://t.co/CuXGLFURgO pic.twitter.com/eMJgaMCOFQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 7, 2022
