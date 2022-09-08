CSC Thursday Night Football Week 1 pick

The Los Angeles Rams face the Buffalo Bills tonight in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff picked the Bills to win by a vote tally of 6-3, but I stand among the three in favor of the Rams in this matchup. Here’s how I see it:

Bills at Rams

Buffalo came up on the losing end of the most exhilarating playoff game of the year. They have reloaded their roster and look to finally take the next big step, avoiding Kansas City, the Super Bowl. Speaking of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Rams look to do what most reigning Super Bowl Champions do on banner night in the season kickoff... win. That’s just what they’ll do in this close contest. Los Angeles wins 32-26.

Pick: Rams

***

Here is the info for tonight’s game:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!