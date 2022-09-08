Saints to host 5K Kickoff Run and food drive

On Saturday, September 10th, the New Orleans Saints are hosting their 10th annual Saints Kickoff Run. The 5K run will start at 7:30 am and has over 6,000 people participating annually.

During the event, the Saints are partnering with the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans to host a canned food drive. Race attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to Champions Square upon arrival. The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans has served Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany parishes since 1886. They provide a variety of services including disaster assistance, sheltering the homeless and opportunities to the elderly, underprivileged children and families in need.

For the 10th anniversary of the event, the course will return to its original route beginning in Champions Square and finishing on the 50-yard line of Caesars Superdome. All participants will be able to view themselves on the giant video boards above each end zone when they cross the finish line. Saints Mascots, Gumbo and Sir Saint will be in attendance to cheer on the runners. After the race, participants can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden, and other food and beverage options in Champions Square. All participants of the event will receive an official race shirt and a finisher’s medal.

This year’s run benefits YAYA, a local nonprofit whose mission is to empower creative young people by providing educational experiences in arts and entrepreneurship.

You can get more details about the Saints Kickoff Run and register at Saints Kickoff Run (saints5k.com)

