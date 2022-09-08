CSC Week 1 Thursday Night Football Pick

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off later tonight, so here’s how I see the first Thursday Night Football game breaking down. Currently, the Buffalo Bills are 2.5 point favorites over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Thursday, September 8th - NFL Kickoff 2022

Bills at Rams

Buffalo came up on the losing end of the most exhilarating playoff game of the year. They have reloaded their roster and look to finally take the next big step, avoiding Kansas City, the Super Bowl. Speaking of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Rams look to do what most reigning Super Bowl Champions do on banner night in the season kickoff... win. That’s just what they’ll do in this close contest. Los Angeles wins 32-26.

Pick: Rams

