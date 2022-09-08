Saints agree to terms with C Erik McCoy on a five-year extension, per reports

The New Orleans Saints and Center Erik McCoy have agreed on a contract extension to make him the third-richest player at his position. It is a five-year extension worth up to $63.75 million and over $40 million in guarantees.
A contract extension for #Saints C Erik McCoy announced by his agents Bill Johnson and Matthew Pope of @apexsportsgroup.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2022
The deal is worth up to $63.75 million and includes over $40 million in guarantees over five years, sources say. https://t.co/GWaaY3LXuP
Erik McCoy was a 2nd round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and now gets a huge extension to keep him tied to the Saints for the foreseeable future. McCoy was set to be a free agent this next offseason, now that this deal is done the Saints can focus on other future free agents such as Marcus Davenport.
Gang @Erik_McCoy_73 https://t.co/9q4h1KiIlW— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 8, 2022
The Saints value their offensive and defensive lines highly and get a big-time deal done with one of their important pieces on the offense. McCoy hasn't made a pro bowl yet but the Saints value their own and have hopes that he will continue to get better and better.
