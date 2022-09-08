 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints agree to terms with C Erik McCoy on a five-year extension, per reports

Saints lock up their Center long term

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Center Erik McCoy have agreed on a contract extension to make him the third-richest player at his position. It is a five-year extension worth up to $63.75 million and over $40 million in guarantees.

Erik McCoy was a 2nd round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and now gets a huge extension to keep him tied to the Saints for the foreseeable future. McCoy was set to be a free agent this next offseason, now that this deal is done the Saints can focus on other future free agents such as Marcus Davenport.

The Saints value their offensive and defensive lines highly and get a big-time deal done with one of their important pieces on the offense. McCoy hasn't made a pro bowl yet but the Saints value their own and have hopes that he will continue to get better and better.

